Farmer who jumped into dam to save cow, two SDERF personnel drown in MP's Bhind

Bhind (MP), Aug 22 (PTI) A farmer who jumped into a dam to save his cow and two State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) jawans deployed for the rescue operation drowned in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a police official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, a cow got stuck in the sluice gates of a dam on Kunwari river, after which its owner, farmer Vijay Singh and his cousin Dinesh Bhadoria jumped into the waterbody, said Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav.

"The incident took place some 12 kilometres from the district headquarters. Dinesh Singh got swept away in the strong current. Residents of Kachongra village managed to pull out Vijay with the help of ropes. But he had died by then," Yadav told PTI.

"After spotting Dinesh stuck in bushes in the middle of the river, villagers alerted the authorities who sought the help of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) to rescue him. A three-man SDERF team wearing life jackets ventured into the river but their boat overturned, throwing them into the gushing waters," he said.

The life jackets of SDERF jawans Praveen Kushwaha and Hardas Chauhan were ripped in the string current, while the third personnel managed to swim to safety, he said.

After more than 100 personnel were deployed, the bodies of Kushwaha and Chauhan were recovered this evening, the official said.

Yadav cited information from a SDERF personnel and said Dinesh and the cow were rescued on Wednesday.

The operation to find the two missing jawans was halted on Wednesday night due to darkness and it resumed on Thursday morning.