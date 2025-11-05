Farmer who self-immolated in front of Mandya DC office dies

Mandya (Karnataka), Nov 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer who allegedly set himself on fire in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office here succumbed to his injuries at a Bengaluru hospital on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased M D Manjegowda of Moodanahalli in KR Pet taluk, allegedly resorted to the extreme step as he had not received compensation in a land acquisition case for several years and was neither allotted alternative land.

According to police, he allegedly poured petrol and set himself on fire at Cauvery Park, opposite the DC office. Local people rushed to his rescue and took him to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

As he had sustained over 60 per cent burns, he was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The police said they received no formal complaint so far regarding the cause of despair of the deceased.

"We have not received any complaint from his family yet. Once we receive it, we will look into the allegations and initiate a necessary investigation," a senior police officer said. PTI AMP ADB