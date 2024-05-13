Farmer, wife electrocuted while working in field in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, May 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old farmer and his wife were electrocuted while they were working in their field in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday when Dulichand Lodha and his wife Mangibai (27) were spraying fertilisers over the field while riding on a tractor-trolley, they said.

While working, the trolley was lifted high and it came in contact with high-tension wire and the couple got electrocuted, they said.

The couple sustained severe burn injuries. People from nearby fields ran towards the spot and rushed them to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Jawar SHO Abhay Singh said.

Police handed over the bodies to the family members after a postmortem on Monday morning and lodged a case of accidental death under section 174 of CrPC and began investigation, he added.

However, the family alleged negligence by the discom department and held a demonstration on Harnawda-Manhore thana road this morning and demanded compensation and action against the officials responsible, the SHO said.

SDM, DSP and other officials of the area went to the spot. They pacified the family and assured them of assistance as per government norms and action after investigation in the matter following which they ended their protest, he said. PTI COR NB NB