Farmer's 21-year-old son clears CA exam in first attempt in Latur

Latur, Mar 5 (PTI) The son of a farmer in Latur has cleared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams in his first attempt at the age of 21, prompting several local leaders to hail him as an inspiration for students in the district.

Wadjuram Ramhari Gopalgahre family, originally from Nandurghat village in Kej tehsil in Beed, shifted to Latur a few years ago. He studied in a Zilla Parishad school.

During a felicitation ceremony, BJP MLA Ramesh Karad said Wadjuram's achievement is a matter of pride not only for his family but also for the society. The event was attended by state Agriculture Price Commission chairman Pasha Patel, among others. PTI COR BNM