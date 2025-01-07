Farmers affected by unseasonal rain to get assistance in next 5 days: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday said all the farmers affected by the unseasonal rain will receive their input assistance within the next five days as the Revenue and Disaster Management department has already disbursed around Rs 292 crore to the district collectors.

Advertisment

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that the process of disbursal of financial assistance to the affected farmers has already started.

"In some places, the people have received money as per the provision of the Odisha Relief Code,” the minister said.

He said the farmers who have lost 33 per cent of their crop or more due to the unseasonal rain between December 22 and December 28 will get assistance at the rate of Rs 15,000 per hectare for irrigated land and Rs 7,500 for non-irrigated land.

Advertisment

Pujari said that the estimation of crops damaged was done by district collectors based on which assistance is being given.

Farmers in 14 districts have suffered losses due to the unseasonal rain, the minister said, adding that reports of partial loss to farmland and crops were reported from two more districts.

Over 6.66 lakh farmers have been affected by the unseasonal rains, which caused damage to crops over 2.26 lakh hectares of area. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN