Farmers’ agitation: Karnataka CM convenes meeting on Nov 7; to meet PM Modi

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) As the farmers' agitation intensified in north Karnataka demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the Centre decides the Fair and Remunerative Price Fixation and not the state.

The CM has called for a meeting with farmer leaders on Friday and also said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues faced by the farmers.

He said the Centre is responsible for the Minimum Support Price regulation on sugar, which is Rs 31 per kg.

"The FRP fixation is done by the Centre and not us. Every year, it is done by the Centre. This year too, they did it on May 6," the CM told reporters here.

"The farmers are misled. Despite the Centre having more role in the FRP fixation, the opposition is playing politics. I appeal to farmers not to succumb to the opposition’s statements," he said.

The CM said he has convened a meeting on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm with all the sugar factory owners in Bengaluru, where he will discuss farmers agitation and their demand for more FRP. His next meeting from 1 pm will be with the farmer leaders from Haveri, belagavi, Bagalkote and Vijayapura.

Siddaramaiah said he would also seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the farmers’ agitation.

"I will write to PM Modi to give an opportunity for a meeting with him. If he gives an opportunity tomorrow then I will meet him in Delhi and explain to him about the farmers’ problems and demands," he said.

Stating that he has sympathies with the farmers, he appealed to them not to block highways as this would cause inconvenience to the people.

Siddaramaiah said the rate fixed this year is Rs 3,550 per tonne, including harvesting and transportation if the recovery is 10.25 per cent.

A 10.25 per cent recovery means 10.25 kg of sugar is produced from 100 kg of sugarcane.

If the recovery is more than 10.25 per cent, such as 0.1 per cent more recovery per quintal, then Rs 3.46 additional should be paid. The recovery goes on further, Siddaramaiah explained.

In the event of recovery less than 10.25 per cent, then Rs 3.46 can be reduced for every one per cent reduction. It can be done to the extent of 9.5 recovery, he said adding, if the recovery is 9.5 per cent or less, then the farmers are paid Rs 3,290.50 per tonne.

"The Centre has decided it and not the state government. The state government can only implement it and ensure that the farmers get their price," the CM explained.

He also said that for the entire nation, only 10 lakh metric tonne export is permitted whereas Karnataka alone produces 41 lakh tonne sugar.

Siddaramaiah said the union government decided on ethanol production as well.

"In Karnataka, 270 crore litre of ethanol is produced but the allotment for us was 47 crore litres. This is a clear example of the game the Centre is playing with the farmers of Karnataka," the chief minister alleged.

He said the state government has decided to set up physical weighing machines at 11 places and called for tenders for eight places.

Further, a committee has been formed for measurement, harvest and billing examination, Siddaramaiah said.

According to him, in 2024-25, 522 lakh metric tonne of sugar were crushed, whereas this year’s figures are yet to come. PTI GMS GMS KH