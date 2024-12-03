Farmers block NH-26 demanding irrigation facility in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Dec 3 (PTI) Farmers under the banner of ‘Krushak Sachetan Manch’ on Tuesday blocked the Bargah-Boriguma NH-26 in Odisha's Kalahandi district, demanding the release of water from Indravati dam’s lift canal for the Rabi season.

The farmers protested the decision of the Indravati project authority, which had allegedly decided not to release water due to low water levels in the reservoir caused by inadequate rainfall in the catchment area during the previous monsoon.

The protest, led by farmers from Koksara and Dharamgarh blocks, began early in the morning near Moter Chowk, disrupting vehicular movement on the highway.

Krushak Sachetan Manch President Siba Prasad Pradhani questioned how farmers would be able to cultivate crops if the canal water wasn’t released during the Rabi season.

The road blockade lasted for 12 hours. Pradhani warned that if their demands were not met, the farmers would decide on further action at a meeting of the ‘Krushak Sachetan Manch’ scheduled later this week.

Pranaya Pradhan, executive engineer of the Indravati Lift Canal System, said the canal was inaugurated in 2021 at a cost of Rs 986.71 crore to irrigate over 25,000 hectares in 88 villages under Koksara, Dharamgarh, and Jaipatna blocks by lifting water from Mangalpur barrage.

While Rabi irrigation is usually provided based on the water available in the reservoir, Pradhan said this year’s poor monsoon rainfall had significantly reduced the water level, making it impossible to supply water to the lift canal for Rabi season. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB