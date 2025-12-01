Farmers block road at MP toll plaza, demand MSP law and loan waiver

Dhar (MP), Dec 1 (PTI) Farmers on Monday launched a sit-in protest at a toll plaza in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, demanding a loan waiver, enactment of a law for Minimum Support Price guarantee, and “mother of the nation” status to the cow.

Hundreds of protesters chanted Hanuman Chalisa at the Khalghat toll plaza early in the morning under the banner of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh and blocked a portion of the four-lane road by parking tractors.

A heavy police force has been deployed, and the administration is continuously engaging with the farmers and trying to maintain peace, an official said.

"We have proposed making arrangements for the purchase of key crops like maize, soybean, and cotton according to a predetermined government procurement plan. We also demand that all farmers be made debt-free and the MSP guarantee enacted as a law", said farmer leader Sitaram Ingala.

He said agriculturists from Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, and Barwani districts have joined the agitation.

The protesters want the cow to be recognised as the "mother of the nation," and the export-import policy tweaked in the interest of farmers so that the export of pulses, cotton, and onions can be opened.

Ingala said the protesters will stay put until the Central government accepts their demands.

"We have submitted memorandums to the government administration for the past five months, and despite repeated requests, our pleas have remained unheard," he claimed.

Ingala said demonstrations will be launched at different places if the government tries to stop farmers from assembling in Khalghat.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said some farmers have been at the site since this morning for their demands.

"They have parked tractors, blocking one side of the four-lane road", he said, and claimed that traffic movement is normal on one side.

In case of traffic congestion, we will divert traffic from both ends, he said.