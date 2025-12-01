Farmers block road at MP toll plaza for MSP law and loan waiver, postpone stir on govt assurance

Dhar (MP), Dec 1 (PTI) Farmers on Monday staged a sit-in protest at a toll plaza in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, demanding a loan waiver, enactment of a law for Minimum Support Price guarantee, and mother of the nation status to the cow.

The agitation, which began early in the morning, was postponed after the intervention of the state government.

"On the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, it has been decided during talks with the agitated farmers that their demands, which can be addressed by the Centre, will be raised through the local MPs of the region with the authorities.

"Those related to the state will be resolved by sending them to the government," Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra told reporters.

After detailed discussions, the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) decided to defer the agitation, he said, adding that traffic movement on the busy road has been diverted.

Hundreds of protesters chanted Hanuman Chalisa at the Khalghat toll plaza early in the morning under the banner of the RKMM and blocked a portion of the four-lane road by parking tractors.

A heavy police force was deployed at the spot, an official said.

"We have proposed making arrangements for the purchase of key crops like maize, soybean, and cotton according to a predetermined government procurement plan. We also demand that all farmers be made debt-free and the MSP guarantee enacted as a law", said farmer leader Sitaram Ingala.

He said agriculturists from Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, and Barwani districts have joined the agitation.

The protesters want the cow to be recognised as the "mother of the nation," and the export-import policy tweaked in the interest of farmers so that the export of pulses, cotton, and onions can be opened.

Ingala had said the protesters will stay put until the Central government accepts their demands.

"We have submitted memorandums to the government administration for the past five months, and despite repeated requests, our pleas have remained unheard," he claimed.

Ingala said demonstrations will be launched at different places if the government tries to stop farmers from assembling in Khalghat.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said some protesters parked tractors, blocking one side of the four-lane road.