Farmer's bloodied body found in his field in UP

Mau (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was found dead, his body soaked in blood, in his field in Madhuban police station area of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the family, Amala Yadav had gone to look after the field in Ahirpur village on Monday night. His body was found on Tuesday morning.

Injury marks from a sharp-edged weapon can be seen on the head, said Additional Superintendent of Police of Mau, Anoop Kumar.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.