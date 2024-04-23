Farmers' body demands action against PM Modi over 'redistribution of wealth' remarks

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday demanded action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments at a rally in Rajasthan and sought a ban on him from contesting elections.

In a statement issued here, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had led the farmers' protests of 2020-21, said the speech made by the prime minister in Rajasthan's Banswara was "highly provocative". It also appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace against any provocation.

"SKM demands prosecution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highly poisonous hate speech against a particular community thus, violating the respective laws for national unity and imposing a ban on him for six years from contesting election," it said.

"He must be removed from the post of prime minister with immediate effect otherwise the country will face a constitutional crisis of a law-breaker holding one of the highest constitutional posts," the statement further said.

It added that the "provocative speech" is aimed at "contaminating the social sphere and causing blood shed among communities", and urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance and intervene in the matter.

"The highly provocative speech of the Prime Minister at Banswara in Rajasthan on 20th April 2024 indicates his total disrespect to the rule of law and abject insensitivity towards the pluralistic social fabric of our country," it said.

"The Prime Minister has accused all members of the main minority group of the country as 'intruders' without any substance. It is nothing but insanity that violates the secular Constitution which ensures separation of state and religion in governance. Secularism is the fundamental feature of our successful democracy being in existence for the last 77 long years after becoming independent from the British colonial yoke," it said.

The SKM also said they have been fighting for the legally-guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) at C2+50 per cent formula recommended by the M S Swaminathan Committee. However, the prime minister is trying to divert the attention of the people from how his government helps the corporate houses to "seize national wealth by looting farmers and workers".

"This is an extraordinary situation hence, SKM appeals to all sections of the people to take all precautions to maintain peace and social tranquilities against any sort of provocation by the elements of vested interests inimical to the national unity and friendship and brotherhood of the people. Only the people can defeat the politics of communal division and stand firmly to safeguard secular fabrics of India," they said.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi on Sunday had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth to Muslims. He alleged that the Congress plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to the "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

The remarks have triggered a backlash from several opposition parties, which have also slammed the Election Commission for being silent over the issue. PTI AO AO KSS KSS