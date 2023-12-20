Farmer's body found in field in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was found dead in a field in Shah Sahbar village in Bisauli area of this district, police on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police OP Singh said that the body of the farmer identified as Nanuram, who left his home on Tuesday to purchase buffalo, was found in the field this morning.

It appeared that the farmer was hacked with some sharp edged weapon, Singh said, adding some villagers saw his body in the morning.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and three persons have been detained in this regard, police said.

The three persons detained had consumed liquor with the victim, they said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS