Farmers call for 'Punjab bandh' on Dec 30

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday said farmers have given a call for 'Punjab bandh' on December 30 as he slammed the Centre for not accepting the demands of protesting farmers.

Pandher said the decision to give the 'bandh' call was taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. "There will be a complete 'bandh' on December 30," said Pandher.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Pandher said emergency services will remain operational during the 'bandh'.

He appealed to people, including traders, businessmen, transporters to make the 'bandh' successful.

"Like the 'Rail Roko' protest was a success. Similarly, the Punjab bandh should also be made successful," he said.

Train services in Punjab were affected as farmers squatted on rail tracks at more than 50 places on Wednesday as part of their three-hour 'Rail Roko' protest to press the Centre into accepting their various demands, including a legally binding minimum support price for crops.

According to railway authorities of the Ferozepur division, 12 trains were cancelled, two each were short terminated and short originated and 34 trains were delayed because of farmers' protest at 52 places.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death entered the 23rd day on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on the Supreme Court Wednesday saying its doors are always open to any suggestion, farmer leader Abhmanyu Kohar said they consulted Dallewal and other leaders.

"We want to say that the apex court is concerned about Dallewal's health. We respect its sentiments. But we want to know why Dallewal's health is deteriorating. Unless we reach the root cause of the problem, there cannot be a solution," said Kohar.

Kohar alleged that over the years, political parties made promises with farmers, but every time they were betrayed.

"The permanent committee on agriculture in Parliament, whose chairman is MP Charanjit Singh Channi, in its report said there should be a legal guarantee to MSP. But we do not know why the government does not want to talk about the issue.

"We request the Supreme Court that it direct the Centre that along with a legal guarantee to MSP, it should fulfil other demands of farmers. When demands of farmers are met, then there will be no reason for Dallewal ji to sit on fast," said Kohar.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla Wednesday evening visited Khanauri border to enquire about Dallewal's health.

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that though meetings were held with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border, and other farmers, they had refused to interact with its high-powered committee.

"We clarify that the court's doors are always open to any suggestion or demand by farmers directly or through their authorised representative," the top court said.

Meanwhile, they demanded Rs 25 lakh for the family of farmer Ranjodh Singh, who died on Wednesday. He had allegedly attempted suicide at the Shambhu border by consuming some poisonous substance on December 14.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

Besides a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands. PTI CHS SUN MNK MNK