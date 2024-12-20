Farmer's death during protest sparks demonstrations in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) The death of a farmer protesting land acquisition in Mathura's Mant area sparked demonstrations by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait).

The farmers, enraged by the Thursday night incident, staged a protest at Ratan Chhatri, expressing anger against the administration.

The deceased farmer's family refused to allow a post-mortem examination, and the last rites were performed under police supervision.

The protest centers around the acquisition of land near Saurabhi Van in Jahangirpur Khadar by the Forest Department, which has been strongly opposed by local farmers.

Among the protesters was 65-year-old Gopal Chaudhary from Kalidah, Vrindavan. After attending the protest on Wednesday, he returned home late at night, where he suddenly fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Reacting to his death, BKU-Tikait members and local farmers gathered at Ratan Chhatri to protest on Thursday morning.

Leaders, including BKU's divisional president Ranveer Singh, district president Dharmveer Singh, and metropolitan president Salim Khan, demanded that Chaudhary be declared a martyr and his family be provided Rs 1 crore in financial assistance.

Police Deputy Superintendent (Sadar) Sandeep Singh and Additional City Magistrate Ajit Singh, along with police forces from Vrindavan and Jaint, arrived at the scene to address the protesters.

Officials promised to conduct a post-mortem and submit a report to the government, but the farmer's family declined the request.

Deputy Superintendent Sandeep Singh said, "A team has been formed by the Mant Tehsil administration to address the farmers' concerns and investigate the matter. Appropriate action will follow." BKU local unit president Salim Khan criticized the authorities, claiming, "It has been 30 days since the protest against land acquisition started, but the Mant administration has shown no concern. Gopal Chaudhary's death has escalated anger among farmers and BKU members toward the government." The protesting farmers demanded the return of the acquired land and compensation for crops destroyed during the acquisition. They also sought reimbursement for damaged tubewells and homes on the land.

"The protest will continue until our demands are met," Khan added. PTI COR KIS NB NB