Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call: Haryana Police plans to counter protesters at Shambhu border

Ambala, Feb 7 (PTI) Ahead of a proposed farmers' march to Delhi, the Haryana Police has stocked up concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades and other items at the Shambhu border here to stop them, official sources said on Wednesday.

This comes two days after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed that farmers would march to Delhi on February 13 to press for their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The sources here also said that police suspect farmers from Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Ambala might gather at the Shambhu border near Ambala and have issued notices to several farmer leaders, asking them not to participate in the protest.

Dallewal has claimed that more than 200 farmer unions from across the country would participate in the "Delhi Chalo" march.

He said farmers would head to Delhi from the Shambhu, Khanauri and the Dabwali borders. The farmer unions are part of the SKM (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

In 2020, a large number of farmers from Punjab and nearby areas of Ambala gathered at the Shambhu border and broke police barriers to march toward Delhi.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh held a year-long protest on Delhi's border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three now-repealed farm laws. PTI COR CHS VSD IJT IJT