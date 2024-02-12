Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Chandigarh Police issues traffic advisory

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in the wake of farmers' proposed march to Delhi, advising the people to avoid some roads for travelling.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and several other farmers unions, and associations have announced a 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.

They will hold a protest outside the Parliament House to press the Centre to accept several of their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Precautionary arrangements are being made in Chandigarh on February 13 for proper maintenance of law and order and smooth traffic, according to the advisory.

The neighbouring states have also issued traffic advisories and general public may refer to the same for travel plans to and from Chandigarh, the advisory said.

The public is advised to avoid travel towards the Mattour barrier (dividing road Sector-51/52), furniture market barrier (Chandigarh-Mohali road Sector- 53/54), Badheri barrier (dividing road Sector-54/55), dividing road Sector-55/56, Mohali barrier, Faidan barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Mullanpur barrier, Naya Gaon barrier, Housing Board Light Point Manimajra and Dhillon barrier, according to the advisory.

Further, the traffic will be diverted from the above said barriers as per the ground situation, it said.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police appeals to the general public to avoid unnecessary travel, cooperate with the police and follow the instructions and diversions given for their own convenience as per the situation, it said.