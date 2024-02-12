Farmers' Delhi march: Haryana Home dept enforces strict measures for property damage recovery

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) The Haryana Home department on Monday issued a directive to the civil and police officers to adhere to the rules outlined under the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021, in instances of potential property damage, whether public or private, arising from disturbances to public order.

The directive comes ahead of the farmers' proposed march to Delhi on February 13.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for accepting several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, TVSN Prasad, issued the directive to the civil and police administration in the field.

In a written communication addressed to all the district magistrates, commissioners of police and superintendents of police, Prasad has asked that it be brought to the notice of all concerned that damages incurred to property, whether public or private, are recoverable from the perpetrators/initiators of such disturbances.

He urged all the officers in the field to take necessary action in accordance with the aforementioned Act and rules, and to submit an action taken report to the Home department.

The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act provides for recovery of damages to properties caused by people during disturbance to public order by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and violent disorder.

The authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march. PTI CHS VSD AS AS