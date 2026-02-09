Farmers facing 'systemic exploitation' during paddy procurement: Patnaik to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) Odisha's Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to honour the electoral promises made by the BJP regarding paddy procurement, alleging that farmers were facing "systemic exploitation" at state-run mandis.

Patnaik, the former CM, wrote to Majhi, claiming that farmers were undergoing a period of profound struggle during the Kharif procurement season.

"I am writing to you with a heavy heart to bring to your immediate attention the acute distress and systemic exploitation being faced by the 'Annadata' of our state," he said in the letter.

"During the 2024 elections, as per Point No.2 of your Party's manifesto, you made solemn commitments to the farming community regarding enhanced MSP and stopping of 'Katni-Chhatni'," he added.

'Katni-Chhatni' is the practice under which mandis deduct around 7 kg per quintal on the plea of moisture content and quality of grain.

Patnaik said that despite repeated assurances of a "hassle-free" procurement, farmers are being subjected to arbitrary deductions.

"In many districts, this exploitation is happening in broad daylight, often with the alleged collusion of millers and local officials, forcing farmers into a 'mutual agreement' that robs them of their hard-earned income," he said.

"When can this 'Katni Chhatni' be stopped as per your election manifesto? Is it not an example of a false promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the election? When will your Government come forward to fulfil its electoral promise? When will the farmer get justice as per your election manifesto?" he asked.

The BJD president said the BJP government had promised an input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal to support all farmers, but the recent decision to cap it at a maximum of 150 quintals per farmer is a "clear breach of trust".

Patnaik claimed that the combination of 'Katni-Chhatni', the 150-quintal cap, and the slow pace of procurement has created a vacuum being exploited by unscrupulous traders and millers.

"I urge you to immediately: Deploy special squads to Mandis to stop 'Katni Chhatni' and take exemplary action against erring millers and officials," he said.

"Failure to address these grievances will leave the farming community with no choice but to intensify their protests across the state. I hope your government will rise above rhetoric and fulfil its promises to the farmers of Odisha," he added. PTI AAM AAM SOM