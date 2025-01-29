Farmers get loans through Kisan Credit Cards in just five minutes, says UP CM

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said digital good governance has helped farmers get loans through Kisan Credit Cards in just five minutes instead of having to wait for up to a month.

Addressing an event here, he also said that the agricultural credit target for the 2026-27 fiscal has been set at Rs 3 lakh crore, which is 13 per cent higher than the previous year.

"Earlier, farmers had to wait for up to a month to get loans through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC). But now, farmers are getting loans in just five minutes through e-KCC," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said the government and farmers are working together to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in agriculture.

Madhya Pradesh has announced a budget for an agriculture platform, and Uttar Pradesh is also moving rapidly in this direction, he added. PTI CDN NSD NSD