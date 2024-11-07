Farmers grappling with DAP fertiliser shortage, BJP govt responsible for crisis: Randeep Surjewala

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Blaming the BJP for the "shortage" of DAP fertilisers, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said the "crisis" was caused by the reduction in its import and stock as well as slashing subsidies on it.

Advertisment

Farmers in many parts of the country, including Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have to stand in queues early morning and at night to get fertilisers, said Surjewala, a Rajya Sabha MP, here at a press conference.

Some farmers are forced to buy DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertiliser at Rs 1,900 in the black market against the standard rate of Rs 1,350 per bag. Others are forced to buy pesticides and seeds along with the fertiliser, he said.

"The real reason for the DAP crisis is -- reduction of fertiliser subsidy by Rs 87,238 crores by the Modi government, reduction of import of DAP fertiliser by 15 lakh tonnes and reduction of its sale by 17 lakh tonnes and stock by 14 lakh tonnes. All this is being done to take revenge on the farmers for their agitation against (now-repealed) the black farm laws," he alleged.

Advertisment

He also slammed the police action on October 26 against farmers standing in queue for DAP fertiliser in Uchana, Jind district in Haryana and said in Narwana and Gulha-Cheeka, farmers were forced to sit on a dharna over it.

"On October 27, farmers protested over the shortage of DAP in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Narnaul, the limited stock of the fertilisers available had to be distributed through police stations," he said.

A similar shortage also prevails in Punjab, UP, MP and Rajasthan but the BJP governments at the states and Centre are turning a blind eye, the Congress leader said.

Advertisment

"In 2022-23, subsidy on fertilisers was Rs 2,51,340 crore; in 2023-24, it was Rs 1,88,902 crore; and in 2024-25, it was Rs 1,64,102 crore," he said.

Nutrient-based subsidy on fertilizers has also been reduced from Rs 86,122 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 60,330 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 45,000 crore in 2024-25, Surjewala said.

He said, "Stock of DAP on October 1, 2023, was 30 lakh tonnes whereas this stock a year later was 16 lakh tonnes.. at the beginning of Rabi 2024, the stock of DAP is 14 lakh tonnes less over the previous year. The Government of India was aware of this. But despite this, this stock was not fulfilled by importing DAP in August-September. Thus the anti-farmer conspiracy is clear," he alleged.

Advertisment

He said DAP imported in April-September 2023 was 34.53 lakh tonnes whereas its import in April-September 2024 was 19.67 lakh tonnes.

"DAP supply in the country in September 2023 was 15.19 lakh tonne while in September 2024, it was 7.62 lakh tonne," he said, adding that 60 per cent of DAP is imported into the country.

"In May 2024, the international price of DAP was USD 510 per tonne. Why did the BJP government not import DAP as per the requirement then? In November 2024, the price of DAP in the international market increased to USD 645 per tonne," he said.

Advertisment

In Rabi 2024, 62 lakh acres of land in Haryana will have wheat cultivation, while 25 lakh acres will have mustard, potato and cultivation of other crops, Surjewala said.

As per estimates, 87 lakh acres of land require 4.35 lakh tonnes of DAP fertiliser till November, he said, adding that the Haryana government is only trying to mislead by claiming there is no shortage.

"But if we look at the figures of the Haryana Government, then the consumption of DAP by farmers in the two months of September plus October is 1.85 lakh tonnes. From where will the balance -- about 2.5 lakh tonne be supplied till November 15, he asked.

Advertisment

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said there was no shortage of DAP fertiliser in the state and asserted that farmers should not engage in panic buying. Saini's remarks had come days after opposition Congress leaders alleged that farmers in some Haryana districts are grappling with DAP fertiliser shortage.

Targeting the BJP, Surjewala said the ruling party has captured most of the businesses for its "crony friends" -- two or three industrialists. This is the biggest market they could not capture. Now, they want to capture it, he said.

A week ago, Surjewala had alleged that the Centre wanted to end the MSP on farm produce through the backdoor and that Punjab and Haryana farmers are being punished under a planned conspiracy for opposing the now-repealed farm laws. PTI SUN SKY SKY