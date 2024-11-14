Farmers group donates Rs 5 lakh for Palestinian people

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Kirti Kisan Union, a farmers organisation, Thursday donated Rs 5 lakh for the Palestinians through its mission here as a humanitarian aid and expressing solidarity with the people there facing difficult times due to the ongoing conflict.

Advertisment

A delegation of the union met Palestine ambassador to India Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer at the Palestinian embassy here and donated the money, a release from the organisation said.

The union has raised its voice in favour of a permanent truce in West Asia and also demanded that the United Nations find a sustainable solution to the Palestine issue.

The Kirti Kisan Union delegation included President Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, General Secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Press Secretary Raminder Singh Patiala, Vice President Jatinder Singh Chhina and Treasurer Jaswinder Singh Jhabelwali.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference later, they alleged that the most "terrible genocide" in the history of human civilisation was being carried out by Israel under the "incitement" of major powers like the US in which thousands of people have lost their lives so far.

The images of children, the elderly and women and the ruins tell a tale of heart-wrenching atrocities, they said, adding that people have been deprived of basic necessities like food, water, electricity and medicine. PTI ACB NSD NSD