Farmers' group donates Rs 5 lakh for Palestinian people

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Kirti Kisan Union, a farmers' organisation, Thursday donated Rs 5 lakh for the people of Palestine through its mission here as a humanitarian aid and expressing solidarity with the people there facing difficult times due to the ongoing conflict.

A delegation of the union met Palestine ambassador to India Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer at the Palestinian embassy here and donated the money, a release from the organisation said.

The union has raised its voice in favour of a permanent truce in West Asia and also demanded that the United Nations find a sustainable solution to the Palestine issue.

The Kirti Kisan Union delegation included President Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, General Secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Press Secretary Raminder Singh Patiala, Vice President Jatinder Singh Chhina and Treasurer Jaswinder Singh Jhabelwali.

Addressing a press conference later, they alleged that the most "terrible genocide" in the history of human civilisation was being carried out by Israel under the "incitement" of major powers like the US in which thousands of people have lost their lives so far.

"We condemned what it described as the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel," the union's president said and labelled it a "dark chapter in the history of human civilisation". The images of children, the elderly and women and the ruins tell a tale of heart-wrenching atrocities, the leaders said, adding that the people have been deprived of basic necessities like food, water, electricity and medicine.

The leaders of the Kirti Kisan Union also called on the United Nations to intervene and work towards achieving a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Drawing parallels to the history of the Sikh community, including the violence during Partition and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the union expressed empathy with the suffering of the Palestinian people. The Kirti Kisan Union also urged the global community to speak out against the atrocities in Palestine and demand an immediate ceasefire while emphasising the need for a permanent truce and a long-term resolution to the Palestine issue.

They criticised the actions of the Israeli government, comparing it to the atrocities committed on Jews during the Nazi regime.

Kirti Kisan Union further appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other organisations to provide assistance to the people of Gaza. PTI MHS ACB MHS NSD NSD