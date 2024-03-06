Farmers' group to protest outside Noida police commissioner's office on Thursday

Noida, Mar 6 (PTI) A group of farmers has called for holding a demonstration outside the police commissioner's office in Noida on Thursday over the non-withdrawal of police cases against them during a protest against local authorities.

Advertisment

The Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, which led a major protest between December 2023 and February 2024 against the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Dadri, has asked its supporters to gather outside the police commissioner's office in Sector 108 on Thursday.

"What does the police want to prove by filing a charge sheet against the protesting farmers in relation to the FIRs lodged between 2021 and 2024 over protests against the authorities and the NTPC," the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) asked.

BKP president Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa' said the farmers are fighting for their rights and an agreement was reached recently to end the protest on an assurance that the cases against the farmers would be withdrawn.

Advertisment

"The police, the MP and the MLA had intervened in 2021 on these lines, similarly in 2022 and 2023 and now in 2024 too. The police said the cases would be taken back. When the protests were deferred, then filing a charge sheet against the farmers is reflective of what mindset, I don't know," Khalifa said.

"Tomorrow, we will ask the police commissioner why the police have backtracked on its words when the farmers have kept their promise. If we do not receive a satisfactory response, we will decide on our next move," the farmer leader said.

A query sent by PTI to the Noida Police media cell for its response over the issue remained unanswered till Wednesday night.

Farmers from over 200 villages in Noida and Greater Noida held a protest between December 2023 and February 2024 demanding increased compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by the local authorities and the NTPC in the past. PTI KIS NSD NSD