Farmers hailing from AP take out morcha in Yavatmal to condemn TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Yavatmal, Sep 18 (PTI) Farmers hailing from Andhra Pradesh took out a morcha in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday against Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a fraud case.

Several farmers residing in Maregaon, Wani and Jharjamni taluka of Yavatmal took out a morcha in Maregaon condemning Naidu's arrest.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 in connection with a fraud case involving the misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state government.

Farmers raised slogans against the Andhra Pradesh government and demanded that the Central government intervene for Naidu's release. PTI COR CLS ARU