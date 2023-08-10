Farmers hold protest in Hisar, demand compensation for crops destroyed by recent rains

Hisar, Aug 10 (PTI) Farmers on Thursday held a protest here demanding compensation from the state government for their crops destroyed by recent heavy rains.

The police stopped the farmers on the main roads outside the city when they headed to the Hisar mini-secretariat to 'gherao' it as part of their protest.

They were stopped by police on Hisar-Sirsa bypass, Rajgarh and Balsamand roads.

Farmers alleged that the police had put up dumpers, the roadways buses and barricades to stop them.

When the police tried to stop them, the farmers tried to break the barricades.

However, the police had placed dumpers full of sand and gravel in front of the barricades, which the farmers could not cross.

The Sirsa-Delhi National Highway was blocked for some time as the police stopped the farmers, many of whom were on tractors, on the Hisar bypass. There was a traffic jam on the Hisar-Sirsa-Delhi bypass.

The farmers had given an ultimatum regarding the gherao of the mini secretariat here in support of their demand.

On Thursday they started reaching here with tractors to gherao the mini secretariat before being stopped by the police. PTI COR SUN CK