Ludhiana: Farmers protest against Punjab govt's land pooling policy

Ludhiana: Several farmer bodies on Thursday held a rally against the Punjab government's land pooling policy, lashing out at the Bhagwant Mann dispensation, alleging that this scheme was part of a "conspiracy to make farmers landless." Addressing the rally, farmer leaders said they will not accept any policy, which will "rob" them of their fertile land.

They said they will not allow acquisition of an inch of land from farmers.

The farmer leaders quoted examples in which they said that land acquired by the state governments during the last two-three decades has not been developed till date and farmers did not get their dues.

Therefore, this fight to save the fertile lands of Punjab is also a fight to save our future generations, they asserted.

The rally was addressed by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, farmer leaders Kaka Singh Kotra and Baldev Singh Sirsa.

The AAP government has been facing flak from the opposition parties and various farmer bodies, which dubbed its land pooling policy a "looting" scheme to "rob" the farmers of their fertile land.

The Punjab cabinet in June gave its nod to the land pooling policy and asserted that not a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.

Under the land pooling policy, an owner will be given a 1,000 square yards of residential plot and a 200 square yards of commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land, according to the state government.