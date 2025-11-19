Farmers in 7 Gujarat districts to get additional power supply in ongoing rabi season

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Farmers in seven districts of Gujarat will get additional power supply in view of the ongoing rabi sowing season, with the state government clearing a proposal to this effect, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Wednesday.

He made the announcement after a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"Cultivation of cumin is extensively done during the rabi season in Gujarat. Farmers in six districts will receive 10 hours of electricity instead of the existing 8 hours on agricultural feeders from November 20," said Deputy CM Sanghavi.

While 13 talukas across six districts - Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, Surendranagar, Vav-Tharad and Morbi - are set to receive two hours of extended power supply, two talukas in Dahod district will get four hours of extra power supply for irrigation.

Talukas with higher cumin sowing - Viramgam and Mandal in Ahmedabad, Becharaji in Mehsana, Sami, Harji, Shankheshwar, Radhanpur and Santalpur in Patan, Lakhtar and Dasada Surendranagar, Suigam and Vav in Vav-Tharad and and Halvad in Morbi - will receive increased electricity supply under this decision, the official release said.

Over 49,000 agriculture consumers across 1,090 villages are expected to benefit from this initiative, the official release said.

In Dahod and Garbada talukas of Dahod district, farmers will receive 12 hours of electricity for rabi crop irrigation. It will benefit over 9,700 farmers across 191 villages, it said. PTI KVM NP