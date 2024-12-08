Farmers in Gautam Buddha Nagar jail go on hunger strike

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said Greater Noida farmers, currently jailed, have gone on a hunger strike.

"Farmers from Greater Noida, currently imprisoned in the District Jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar, have gone on a hunger strike to defend their rights and interests," SKM said in a statement.

They said the farmers have long-pending demands, including the implementation of a new law that ensures 10 per cent land allotment.

"These farmers were forcibly detained by the administration while peacefully protesting," SKM said.

The farmers have also demanded addressing the Leaseback (Adadi) settlement issue and enforcement of the 2013 Land Acquisition law.

"The farmer detainees in the district jail have refused to consume food as part of their hunger strike in their fight for justice. Although their strike is peaceful, it poses a significant risk to their health, " the SKM said.

They urged the district administration, state government, and central government to listen to the farmers' demands with priority. PTI AO VN VN