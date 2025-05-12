Farmers in Himachal to get Rs 4 per unit power subsidy, announces state govt

Shimla, May 12 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government announced on Monday a subsidy of Rs. 4.04 per unit for agricultural consumers.

A spokesperson of the state government said that electricity will now be provided to farmers at a heavily subsidised rate of just Rs. 1 per unit.

The remaining cost of Rs. 4.04 per unit will be borne by the state government, thus reaffirming its commitment to support the agricultural sector.

The spokesperson also said that some farmers may have received electricity bills at higher rates due to a delay in issuing the subsidy notification. He, however, assured that any overcharged amount would be adjusted in the subsequent billing cycles, ensuring no financial burden on the farmers.

He further said that the administration is taking all necessary and effective measures to support farmers and improve their livelihood.