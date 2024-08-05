Farmers' issue to be resolved with dialogue: Agriculture Minister Chouhan

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that there are problems in the sector and he will discuss the issues with the farmers and their associations.

Chouhan also sought cooperation from the state governments, saying it is necessary for the welfare of the farmers. He will work collectively with the state governments irrespective of the political parties ruling the state in order to resolve the issues, he said.

"There are problems in agriculture but solutions are also there. We will speak to farmers and farmers association," he said while replying to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on the working of the agriculture ministry and farmers' welfare.

He further said, "We will resolve it through dialogue and will move forward taking everyone along with us." Chouhan also requested the political parties not to treat the farmers as a vote bank.

"The central government cannot work without the cooperation of the state governments," he said.

Chouhan further said he respects the federal spirit and has invited the agriculture ministers from the state governments to discuss the problems faced by the farmers.

"We will work together with the state governments," he said.

By 2047, according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will not only produce sufficient nutritious food, vegetables and fruits but also emerge as a food basket of the world, Chouhan added.

On Monday, after the question hour, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called Chouhan to complete his reply. Immediately after this, the opposition members created uproar over issues such as legal assurance of minimum support price (MSP) and other demands.

Dhankhar tried to pacify the House saying that he seeks full cooperation of the leadership. He also threatened to name the member.

In Rajya Sabha, if a member is named, he has to leave the House.

Chouhan started his reply amid uproar by the opposition benches. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, through its Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support, has helped the small farmers to become self-reliant, strong and empowered, he said.

"The Congress has of course always talked about helping farmers directly. But it has never done that. It was PM Narendra Modi who launched the PM-Kisan scheme," he said.

Reacting to the allegations of firing on farmers, Chouhan said the hands of the opposition are stained with farmers' blood. He also alleged that during the tenure of Congress MP Digvijay Singh as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, 24 farmers were killed in police firing.

Chouhan said this when Digvijay Singh, along with other Congress members such as Randeep Singh Surjewala and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, was leading the protest in the House.

"I have warned them not to poke me. If you do, I will not spare you," said Chouhan. He took names of incidents of firing which happened during Congress rule in several states.

The opposition demanded the right to reply, which was rejected by Dhankhar. The opposition subsequently walked out.

Continuing his reply, Chouhan said he had read all speeches of former prime ministers given from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day and said farmers were never the priority for the Congress.

While referring to the previous speeches made by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Chouhan said in his 15 speeches, there was no mention of the word "farmer". While Indira Gandhi has some mention in some speeches but it was not prominent, he said.

Without naming leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the minister said, "A leader went to Sonipat during his yatra to meet the farmers and was found asking how to pose with them." Chouhan said the government had launched an oilseeds mission worth Rs 6,800 crore and expanded irrigation to 1.30 lakh hectares.

He concluded his reply while reciting a couplet from famous poet Dushyant Kumar.

After Chouhan completed his speech, Dhankhar asked him to "enter into the hearts of the farmer" and to immediately resolve the problems faced by them.

"This is in the interest of the nation and would be very helpful in the country's progress," he said.

After this, Dhankhar informed the House that he had received a letter from Congress leader Digvijay Singh, seeking a right to reply under rule 238(2) over the comments made by the agriculture minister about the loan waiver scheme in Madhya Pradesh during his tenure as chief minister.

Surjewala and AAP's Sanjay Singh also approached the chairman who rejected their demand saying that there is no provision of a reply under rule 238 (2), following which an uproar was created in the House by the Congress members.

Dhankhar said there is a mechanism available for reply by members if they think that the statement made by a minister is not correct.

After the question hour, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tabled the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024. It will amend the existing the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948.