Farmers key factor in Chhattisgarh polls, their support will help Congress win 75-plus seats: CM Baghel

Raipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called farmers a decisive factor in the upcoming assembly elections in the state, and said his government has implemented several schemes for their welfare and their support will help the ruling Congress achieve the target of winning 75-plus seats in the 90-member House.

In an interview to PTI, Baghel also said his government tried to impose liquor prohibition, one of the key promises made by the Congress in the last assembly polls, but could not implement it as many people started turning to spurious alcohol with several of them dying due to its consumption.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17.

When asked about the factors which he considers would help Congress in achieving its target of 75-plus seats in the polls and the party's preparations, Baghel said, "The biggest factor is farmers and then women, youth and businessmen. We have put money into the pockets of farmers and youth through various schemes. When money reaches the market, businessmen become happy." "We have fulfilled the promise we made to the farmers and tendu leaves collectors in the last five years. Similarly, work has been done in education, health, culture and infrastructure sectors. The work in these directions has brought transformation in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh, especially financially," he said.

Tendu leaves are used for making bidis (leaf-wrapped cigarettes).

Baghel said the economic condition of farmers improved and women Self Help Groups (SHGs) were given employment.

"Several schemes of the state government, including Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana, have transformed the lives of people," he said.

The issue of protecting 'jal, jungle, zameen' (water, forest and land) rights of tribals has been addressed. Peace is returning to Bastar, which was once burning. All these things will help us (in elections), the CM asserted.

"We have decided to procure 20 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers and launched our own housing scheme after the Centre did not cooperate in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Priyanka Gandhi ji has announced to conduct a caste census in the state. We have so far made these three major announcements, but BJP is silent over what they will do and are just levelling allegations," he said.

The Chhattisgarh government's three flagship pro-farmer schemes have helped the ruling Congress visibly consolidate its position in rural and semi-urban areas of the state in the last five years.

Asked whether the Congress' failure to fulfil the promise of liquor ban would dent its women vote bank, Baghel said, "We tried to impose prohibition and COVID-19 pandemic was an ideal period for it, but then people died after consuming spurious liquor. We are trying to make people understand (why prohibition could not be imposed)." "Addiction is a social evil and we will have to eliminate it together. BJP did nothing during its 15-year rule. Why didn't they impose it? I will demand from Modi ji to ban liquor in the entire country...," he said.

Over the pending promise of regularisation of contractual employees, he said, "We went through the guidelines of the Supreme Court and its decision would not have been followed (if contractual employees were regularised). We have hiked their salary from 27 per cent to 40 per cent, which benefited them. They are satisfied to a great extent." Asked about the discontent among some sitting Congress MLAs after being denied ticket for polls, he said, "The party has announced candidates on 83 seats (out of the total 90). It is natural for a person who has been denied a ticket to get annoyed. They are members of our family, we will talk to them. Talks are going on with them and many people were pacified and those who are not, will be persuaded." He also took a dig at the BJP over its ticket distribution for polls and said, "It is not the BJP which is contesting elections in Chhattisgarh rather it is Raman Singh. Aman Singh (who had served as principal secretary to Raman Singh when he was the CM) is behind Raman Singh and (industrialist Gautam) Adani is behind Aman Singh...That's why Raman is everything here and BJP is nothing." Queried if his party would put restrictions on Adani in the state if it retains power, he said, "There is no issue of banning (Adani). When National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) itself is a long-standing iron ore producer, why does it give MDO (mine developer and operator) to someone else?" "When our steel plants are running in public sector enterprises, then why will the steel plants built by the government go into the private hands? South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) is the biggest coal producer, but giving its mine to Adani is wrong. If something is wrong, we oppose it. Why would we oppose right things? We don't have any enmity with Adani. But should everything go to Adani? This is wrong," he added.

Asked about the economic viability of the old pension scheme (OPS) implemented by his government in the state, he said, it will not add any burden on the state government till 2060, but the Centre should return Rs 17,000 crore deposited towards the new pension scheme (NPS).

If BJP is by mistake elected in the states (where OPS has been restored), it will immediately implement NPS replacing OPS, he added. PTI TKP AM NP