Farmer's kin try to set themselves ablaze at I-Day event in Nashik over lack of access to farm

Nashik, Aug 15 (PTI) Several members of a farmer's family tried to end their lives during Independence Day celebrations at Yeola tehsil office in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday protesting against alleged government apathy over a road leading to their farm, an official said.

Sanjay Pathe, Vijay Pathe, Sulabha Pathe and Jawaharlal Bhosale, residents of Paregaon in Yeola who are related to each other, poured kerosene and tried to set themselves ablaze but were stopped by police personnel and others attending the event, the official said.

"A road opened by the tehsildar has a huge pothole, because of which access to our field has been cut off. The road is the only one that goes to our field. We are not being allowed to fill the pothole and use the road. Women from another family also block our path. We do not have any other means to earn our livelihood. As we are not getting justice, we tried to end our lives today," Sulabha Pathe said.

The official said the road has been blocked by a neighbouring family, which is causing distress to the Pathes.

"Yeola tehsildar Aba Mahajan has given orders to open the road immediately and conduct an inquiry into the matter and solve the issue," he added. PTI COR BNM