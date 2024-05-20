'Farmers' land will not be auctioned': BJP leader after bank's notice in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Days after a notice on the auction of agricultural lands was issued in Hanumangarh, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Monday said that farmers' interests will be protected and a policy decision at the Chief Minister's level will be taken soon on the matter.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Rathore said that farmers' land will not be auctioned in the state.

The former leader of opposition said the government has issued an administrative order to suspend the bank order.

Hanumangarh Cooperative Land Development Bank Ltd. had issued a public notice on the auction of agricultural lands of 20 farmers in various tehsils of Hanumangarh on Friday, which was published in the newspapers the next day.

"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's government in Rajasthan is committed to protect the interests of the farmers. The government has also issued orders that farmers' land will not be auctioned," Rathore said at a press conference here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that every effort will be made to resolve the matter by forming a committee and examining it.

Rathore said that an auction notice was issued by the land development bank in Hanumangarh after 20 farmers did not repay the loan.

"As soon as it came to the notice of Chief Minister Sharma, an administrative order was issued to suspend the bank order," he said.

Rathore said that farmers' land were auctioned during the Congress government but "now there is a double engine government of BJP in the state which is committed to fulfil all the resolutions of its manifesto. The BJP government has completed 45 per cent of the resolutions in just six months," he claimed.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday attacked the BJP government in Rajasthan over the notice and said that the BJP had promised in its election manifesto in Rajasthan to ensure that farmers' land auction will be stopped.

Hitting back, Rathore said that Gehlot was frustrated with the Congress's loss in the assembly elections and the unprecedented support that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is getting in the Lok Sabha election, ehich is why he was making such statements. PTI SDA SKY SKY