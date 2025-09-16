Farmers linked to RSS affiliate protest against land acquisition in Ujjain for Simhastha 2028

Ujjain, Sep 16 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged a protest on Tuesday against a Madhya Pradesh government plan to build permanent structures for the Simhastha 2028 by acquiring farmlands and warned of stopping milk, vegetable supplies if its demands were ignored.

This was the second straight day of agitation by the influential farmers' outfit on the land acquisition issue in Ujjain, which will host the Simhastha, or the Kumbh Mela. On Monday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate took out rallies, staged demonstrations, handed over memoranda across MP to highlight problems of cultivators and warned against acquiring farmlands for the mega Hindu religious gathering held every 12 years.

Riding tractors and carrying garlands of onions and soybeans damaged by rains as part of the latest protest, farmers questioned the rationale behind permanent construction for the Simhastha when temporary arrangements for pilgrims and seers were sufficient as was the case in the past. They later gathered at the social justice complex in the city.

Farmers from 17 villages associated with the Simhastha area and other parts in Ujjain district participated in the protest where they highlighted their 15-point demands. The protest was led by the Ujjain-Malwa province unit of the BKS.

Farmers warned they will stop the supply of milk and vegetables from nearby villages if their demands were not accepted.

Addressing the cultivators, BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra maintained the BJP government in the state is making mistakes and warned it against going ahead with the land pooling project.

"Its (government's) intention is to take land from farmers and build permanent structures (for Simhastha). The Kisan Sangh is opposing this," he stated.

The Simhastha, which attracts millions of devotees from all over India and also aboard, is being organised for thousands of years, but no one has ever thought of building permanent infrastructure for the religious festival, the BKS functionary argued.

"Build facilities there (mela area) but only temporary ones. Farmers can use these facilities for 11 years and give them for the Simhastha for one year. This is the main issue of the protest. The government wants to build permanent structures in the name of Simhastha while temporary arrangements are sufficient," Mishra insisted.

He noted devotees and saints come to the Simhastha with the spirit of meditation and prayers, and to rest.

"There should be an open ground to accommodate lakhs of devotees. Farmers numbering 1,500 to 1,800 are being affected by the government's policy. The government should talk to them. But the administration is talking to people who will run away from here after 4-5 years. Farmers of Ujjain have been giving land for the Simhastha for thousands of years," Mishra pointed out.

The BKS protest came on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The PM will lay the foundation stone for a textile and apparel park in Dhar district on Wednesday and participate in multiple programmes.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who hails from Ujjain, said on Monday preparations for the Simhastha were going on smoothly with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Yadav noted maintaining the pace of Madhya Pradesh's development was the top priority of his government and the plan to build permanent infrastructure for the Simhastha was framed after consultation with all stakeholders.

He assured the interest of farmers will be protected while implementing the plan.

The government aims to develop Ujjain as a "Global Spiritual City" under the Simhastha plan, the CM stated. PTI COR MAS RSY