Farmers' mahapanchayat protests proposed ethanol factory in Rajasthan's Rathi Khera area

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Farmers on Wednesday held a mahapanchayat in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh to protest the proposed ethanol factory in the Rathi Khera area and to demand withdrawal of cases registered against them.

Farmer leaders and representatives of organisations from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab participated in the mahapanchayat in Sangaria, organised under the banner of the Ethanol Factory Hatao -- Kshetra Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

They demanded the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to the ethanol factory and the withdrawal of police cases lodged against protesting farmers.

Addressing the gathering, farmer leaders said the ethanol factory could have serious adverse effects on agriculture, groundwater and the environment in the region.

"Such industrial projects are being set up without the consent of farmers. They would not be accepted under any circumstances," the farmers said, while warning of intensifying the agitation if their demands were not addressed.

Farmers' leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan alleged that government policies were framed to benefit large corporate houses rather than the general public.

Ugrahan claimed that loans were waived for industrial houses while the farmers have been neglected by the government.

He also accused the government of imposing decisions without the farmers' consent and signing MoUs without allowing the farmers or their public representatives to present their views.

Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan state president Jasveer Bhati and several other leaders addressed the gathering.

Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Harishankar said the mahapanchayat concluded peacefully. As a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended in Sangaria tehsil and within a 10-kilometre radius from Tuesday evening, he said.

Prohibitory orders were also imposed and a large police force was deployed in the town as a precautionary measure. PTI SDA KSS KSS