Farmers' march: 114 companies of paramilitary force, state police deployed in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) A total of 114 companies of paramilitary forces and Haryana Police have been deployed in the state in view of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday, officials said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given the call for the march to press the Centre to accept their several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

An official spokesperson on Monday said Haryana Police has implemented elaborate measures to maintain law and order in the state and ensure the safety of the general public.

"A total of 114 companies have been deployed across various districts, with 64 comprising paramilitary forces and 50 comprising Haryana Police," said the spokesperson.

These companies are equipped with anti-riot gear and stationed in districts that are sensitive and border with Punjab.

Additionally, surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor miscreants and mischievous elements, the spokesperson said.

Haryana Police is fully capable of addressing any disturbances or untoward incidents, the spokesperson said.

"The public is urged to disregard misleading content on social media platforms, as the police are actively monitoring such elements and will take strict legal action against those spreading rumours," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities to the Haryana Police helpline number-112 to facilitate appropriate legal action.

Cooperation with Haryana Police in maintaining peace is encouraged, and citizens are advised not to engage in any actions that may disrupt law and order.

Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, has been imposed in many districts, and individuals are reminded to comply with the law.

The spokesperson also the general public is informed that passengers travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi should consider the route via Panchkula, Barwala, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra or via Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Ladwa, Indri to reach Delhi via Karnal.

Similarly, for those travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh, it is advised to use the route via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Panchkula or via Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Panchkula, said the spokesperson.

Police appealed to the public to consider using the rail route as a precautionary measure to travel to Punjab, in light of the announcement of the farmers' march to Delhi on February 13. PTI CHS SMN