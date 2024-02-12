Farmers' march: Bharti Kisan Union-Doaba extends support to 'Delhi Chalo' call

Phagwara: The Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) on Monday announced to support the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.

BKU (Doaba) is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

However, this time the SKM has stayed away from the 'Delhi Chalo' call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM have announced that members of more than 200 farm unions would march to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Sigh Rai on Monday said his union will join the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Rai called upon all farmer bodies to join the agitation to give a befitting reply to the "unprecedented strictness" and "heavy barricading" imposed by the Haryana government for preventing farmers from marching to the national capital.

It is a fight for our existence, dignity and honour, he said.

This is not time now to sit at home but to come out to meet the challenges thrown by the BJP-led Haryana government, Rai added.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher welcomed Rai for his support to the protest.

Pandher, too, appealed to other farmer bodies to join the agitation.

He added that he was sure that other farmer bodies that are part of the SKM would join the agitation as it was for a common cause.