Farmers' march: Delhi Police chief inspects security arrangements at Tikri border

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the Tikri border on Tuesday to inspect the security arrangements put in place in view of the farmers' march to the national capital.

Arora was accompanied by Special Commissioner, Law and Order, Madhup Tiwari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

According to officials, more than 5,000 personnel of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border areas to maintain law and order.

The Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the entire city and completely secured its borders.

Surveillance equipment such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor the border areas.

Several farmers associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, had called for a protest on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for crops.

The farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, and compensation for families of farmers who died during the previous 2020-21 agitation, among others.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that more than 200 farm unions would march to Delhi.