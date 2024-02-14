Farmers' march: Traffic movement unrestricted at Ghazipur border, closed at Singhu and Tikri

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) On the second day of the farmers’ Delhi Chalo march, traffic movement remained unrestricted at the city's Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday while it was completely closed at the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana.

Advertisment

There is tight security in the national capital because of the farmers' march, with personnel being deployed in large numbers and barricades put up to regulate movement in central Delhi and at the border points with Haryana.

The NH-9 and NH-24, which connect Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida and further with Meerut, witnessed uninterrupted movement of vehicles during the day.

According to police, traffic was heavy on both carriageways of the DND Flyway.

Advertisment

In a post on ‘X’, the Delhi Police said, "Due to the deployment of picket/checking on DND Flyway, traffic is heavy on both the carriageways of the DND Flyway. Commuters from Noida to Delhi and vice-versa are advised to take alternative routes like Chilla Border route." Multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and container walls have been placed at the city’s border points – Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri – to thwart the farmers’ march.

A section of a road in a village near the Singhu border was dug up as well to prevent the march.

Saksham Mishra, a resident of east Delhi, said there was no restriction on traffic movement on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Advertisment

"I went to a hospital in Indirapuram via the Delhi-Meerut expressway and there were no restrictions. Security is, however, high at the border," he added.

Farmers demanding a law on minimum support price are marching towards Delhi after a meeting with a team of Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said the farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands. The farmers are also calling for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence among others. PTI NIT IJT