Farmers meet UP CM Adityanath, decks cleared for Noida airport boundary wall construction

Noida, Sep 25 (PTI) A group of villagers who owned land that was required for completing the boundary wall of the Noida International Airport in Jewar met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the MotoGP event, officials said Monday.

The chief minister was in Greater Noida for the MotoGP main event on Sunday after which he interacted with the farmers in a meeting that cleared the decks to complete the boundary wall of the greenfield project, they said.

The farmers from Ranhera village owned "shor ki zameen (public utility land)" for which they were seeking compensation. The matter had been under litigation for three years due to which a 407-metre stretch of boundary wall remained incomplete, an official told PTI.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government last month changed the land use for the "shor ki zameen", making these farmers also eligible for compensation in lieu of acquisition of their property, the official added.

BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who facilitated the meeting, said the farmers met the chief minister to extend their gratitude.

"Our generations will remain thankful to you for changing the land use of our 'shor ki zameen' and for making us eligible for compensation as farmers affected due to the airport's construction," the group of farmers said in a letter to the chief minister.

"The decision will benefit not only us but also all other farmers in the state who own this category of land," the letter added.

When contacted, Jewar Subdivisional Magistrate Abhay Singh said the changed land use has been implemented and compensation is being disbursed to the affected farmers.

"There is about 100 hectares of 'shor ki zameen' for acquisition in three phases. A part of this land was stuck in the first phase and now that has been cleared. A compensation fo Rs 24.46 crore has been disbursed for 12 hectares of 'shor' land to 64 land owners," he said.

"Currently, the district administration is disbursing compensation for 58 hectares of 'shor' land, which was acquired during the second phase, amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore, of which around 70 per cent has been transferred to the beneficiaries," Singh told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government is building the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Rs 29,560-crore project is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG.

The airport -- billed to be India's largest upon completion -- is being developed in four phases. The first phase scheduled to be completed by next September. PTI KIS SZM