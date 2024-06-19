Farmer's minor daughter expresses desire to donate liver to father, court seeks report

Indore, Jun 18 (PTI) The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sought a report from a private hospital in the city on a petition filed by a 42-year-old farmer suffering from a serious liver ailment.

In the petition, the farmer has approached the court to allow his 17-year-old daughter to donate a part of her liver.

Advocate Nilesh Manore, appearing for petitioner Shivnarayan Batham (42), told reporters that Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi of the high court has sought a report within two days from a private hospital where his client was admitted in a critical condition.

The court listed the liver patient's plea for further hearing on June 20.

Manore said his client has been suffering from a serious liver ailment for the past six years. He has five daughters and the eldest one, Preeti (17), has expressed her desire to donate part of her liver to him.

"Batham is a farmer residing in rural areas of Indore district. His father is 80 years old, while his wife is a diabetic patient. So his eldest daughter has come forward to donate part of the liver to him," he said.

According to Manore, the doctors treating the farmer say that if part of the liver is not transplanted soon, his life may be at risk. PTI HWP MAS NP