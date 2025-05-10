Farmers need to adopt advanced farming techniques to increase income: Jharkhand agri minister

Ranchi, May 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Saturday said farmers need to adopt advanced farming techniques to increase their income.

She inaugurated a day-long 'agriculture workshop cum training' programme at Banhora Jatra ground in Ranchi.

At the programme, farmers were informed about various schemes of the Agriculture Department.

"Farmers need to adopt advanced farming techniques, which would help grow their income," Tirkey said, speaking at the programme.

Earlier, farmers got an average profit of Rs 25,000 per acre, but with the changing technology and advanced agriculture techniques, the profit has reached up to Rs 1 lakh, she said. PTI SAN SOM