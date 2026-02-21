Farmers' outfits condemn IYC protest at AI Summit, demand Rahul's apology

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Several farmers' organisations on Saturday condemned the Congress Youth wing's protest at the India AI Impact Summit and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel.

In a statement, Bharatiya Kisan Union Pathik said that the Congress youth wing’s protest has embarrassed the country in front of the world.

"The Gandhi family has always had the mindset of traitor. Rahul Gandhi must apologise for such a shameful protest, or else we will be compelled to stage protests on the streets,” the farmer outfit’s president Neeraj Choudhary said.

Slamming the Congress for the protest, the Bharatiya Krishak Samaj alleged that it was a conspiracy to defame India and demanded that the central agencies take "strictest action" against those involved in it.

"The shameful hooliganism displayed by the Youth Congress at the AI ​​Summit is a disgrace to the nation and a conspiracy to defame the country in the world,” the farmer outfit’s national president, Krishna Bir Choudhary, said in a statement.

The Congress, in collaboration with international anti-India forces, is conspiring to spread "anarchy" in the country. He alleged, adding, "The Congress is now preparing to set the country on fire." "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have hatched this conspiracy to drive away foreign investors from around the world who came to attend the AI Summit. The Congress is attempting to incite widespread violence in the country. In the national interest, central government agencies should take strict action against those perpetrating such anti-national conspiracies," Choudhary said.

The Jaat Mahasangh said the Congress Youth wing’s protest in the presence of foreign delegates shows that the party does not have any love for the country and that it can stoop to any level in its bid to gain power.

"At a meeting today, Jaat society vehemently condemned the Congress’s protest at the AI summit. The Congress has no right to play with the dignity of the country. Jaat society will end the political future of the Congress if the party indulges in anti-national activity again,” the Jaat Mahasangh said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union's Delhi unit also condemned the Congress youth wing’s protest and alleged that it was a "conspiracy against the country".

"The Bharatiya Kisan Union strongly condemns it," the farmer organisation's state president Satish Nambardar Bawana said in a statement.