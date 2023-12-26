Farmers play important role in country's economy and progress, says V-P Dhankhar

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Farmers play an important role in the country's economy and progress, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday and batted for motivating them to engage in value addition of their products.

He also acknowledged the hard work the farmers put in to meet the country's food needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special attention to the farmers, Dhankhar said while addressing an event at ICAR-Central Institute For Research on Buffaloes in Hisar.

Earlier in the day, he had delivered an address at the convocation of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak.

Recalling a time of foodgrain shortage and import dependence, the vice-president said the farmers play an important role in the country's economy and its progress.

Dhankhar said a big change can take place if the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), farmers' representatives and the industry ensure that the farm produce is connected to business and the market.

If there is any biggest trade in the world, it is related to agricultural products, he said.

Take wheat, rice, millet, fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products -- farmers will have to adopt a good marketing mechanism. They will have to reap their own fruit, Dhankhar added.

The farmers must engage in marketing their produce and it will bring a big change in their economy when this happens, he said.

"In a structured manner, we must motivate our farmers that they should engage in value addition of their products," said Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Citing examples, he said farmers don't produce oil from mustard crops or chips from the potatoes they grow.

He added, "So, my very strong suggestion to ICAR is that we must have a course in which farmers' children can take the benefit -- how to market agricultural produce." The dimension of this trade is astronomical, he said.

"If you look around, IIT-ians are dealing in the trade of vegetables, milk," he said and asked why children of farmers cannot do the same.

"We give the example of Amul. What they did can be done elsewhere in the country too," Dhankhar said.

Putting an emphasis on marketing, adopting techniques and value addition, the vice-president also urged the farmers to take the benefit of government schemes.

He mentioned the government scheme to provide agri-drones to thousands of women-led self-help groups.

"In such a big change, if we cannot participate, then we will fall behind. Farmers are the real backbone of the country's economy," he said.

He also invited the farmers present at the event to visit the new Parliament building in Delhi.

He interacted with many farmers, including women, after the event and was even seen seeking their blessings.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattareya and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary were present at the event. PTI SUN VSD SZM