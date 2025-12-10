Farmers-police clash in Hanumangarh over ethanol plant; internet suspended

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) A clash broke out between farmers and police in Hanumangarh on Wednesday after the farmers demolished the boundary wall of an under-construction ethanol plant with tractors.

The incident happened in Rathi Kheda village of the Tibbi area, where the farmers also allegedly vandalised several vehicles and set some of them on fire.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and used sticks on the agitators.

Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who was at the post in support of the farmers, was injured and taken to the Hanumangarh district hospital.

Authorities have suspended internet services in Tibbi town and nearby villages.

Earlier in the day, farmers gathered outside the SDM office in protest against the plant.

In the evening, they marched towards the factory and brought down a portion of the wall.

Farmers removed the police barricades, torched vehicles parked near the site, and vandalised an excavator inside the plant.

The agitators alleged that the proposed plant would increase pollution in the region.

They had been protesting at the site for some days but were recently removed, after which a boundary wall was built.

Forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot condemned police action.

"Why does the BJP government hate farmers so much? Congress will continue to raise their voice," Gehlot said in a post on X.

Jully called the police action "unfortunate and unacceptable." He said Poonia was fighting for farmers' rights. "This has exposed the anti-farmer face of the government." Pilot said that the MLA was injured while supporting farmers' demands at the Tibbi Kisan Mahapanchayat.

"We will continue to stand with farmers in their fight for justice," he said. PTI SDA VN VN