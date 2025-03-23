Farmers pride of Haryana: CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that farmers are the pride of the state and many of them have set an example by moving away from the traditional crop cycle and increasing production through innovation and modern techniques in fruit and vegetable cultivation and beekeeping.

Saini also said his government is committed to increasing the income of farmers and that several schemes have been launched to serve their interests.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day 11th Mega Vegetable Expo 2025 organised at the Indo-Israel Vegetable Excellence Centre in Karnal's Gharaunda, according to an official statement.

Saini announced the construction of a hostel and a seminar hall at the Indo-Israel Vegetable Excellence Centre and honoured 74 progressive farmers.

The expo is an important platform for farmers to get information about agricultural techniques. At the three-day event, they got information on new farming techniques and modern equipment related to horticulture, vegetable production and beekeeping, the statement said.

Saini said keeping in mind the interests of farmers, the agriculture budget of Haryana has been increased by 19.2 per cent for 2025-26.

The budget for livestock has been increased by 50.91 per cent, that of horticulture by 95.5 per cent, fisheries by 144.4 per cent and cooperatives by 58.8 per cent.

The government is trying to help farmers in every step of the farming process -- before and after sowing as well as after harvesting, the chief minister said.

Following this principle, the government is providing many types of concessions and facilities, he added.

The chief minister said to boost the horticulture sector, 140 fruit and vegetable collection and pack houses are being established at a cost of more than Rs 510 crore under the Horticulture Crop Cluster Development Programme.

A farmer producer organisation (FPO) is being formed with 300 farmer members in each cluster and an integrated pack house is also being established, he said, adding that a subsidy of 50 per cent to 85 per cent of the cost per acre is given on setting up fruit orchards.

A subsidy ranging from 50 per cent to 85 per cent is being given on the integrated model of vegetable farming and from 40 per cent to 85 per cent for mushroom farming, Saini said.

He said there are many similarities in the climate and land of Israel and Haryana.

"The technology there is most useful for us. Therefore, we are adopting Israeli techniques in the field of fruit, vegetable, flower farming and beekeeping," he said.

Skilled youngsters from Haryana have been sent to Israel. They will learn farming techniques there and if they come back and engage themselves in farming here, they will benefit, the chief minister said.

To promote beekeeping, an integrated bee development centre has been established in Kurukshetra's Ramnagar with Israel's cooperation.

An international fruit and vegetable market is being built in Ganaur at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore, Saini said, adding that apart from this, an apple market in Pinjore, a flower market in Gurugram and a spice market in Sonipat are being established.

To promote horticulture, 11 centres of excellence are operating in the state and three more are being set up, he said.

In the coming financial year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government plans to establish three new centres of excellence -- for litchi in Ambala, for strawberry in Yamunanagar and for date palm in Hisar -- the chief minister informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said due to excessive exploitation of water, the groundwater level is decreasing.

The number of trees is also decreasing, which is a matter of concern, he said, adding that these future challenges will have to be tackled.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said due to increasing population, land is becoming limited. In the changing environment, farmers will have to adapt to new agricultural practices, he said. PTI SUN RC