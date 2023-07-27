Farmers protest acquisition of farmlands for NLC, destroying standing paddy crop is unfair, says BJP

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) Farmers and a few political parties have staunchly opposed the acquisition of farmlands, including areas with standing paddy crops, allegedly for Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited's expansion in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

Advertisment

A senior official at the Navaratna company, however, claimed that no new land was being acquired for now, and that the enterprise was only involved in canal diversion work to prevent inundation in NLC's mines.

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai, on Thursday, took strong exception to the "manner of acquiring lands using earthmovers to destroy paddy crop" and said a proper procedure ought to be followed in taking possession of the property.

"I took up the issue with NLCIL's Chief Managing Director on Wednesday. I sought enhanced compensation for the lands to be acquired and a job for a member of each family that gave lands to the NLC. And he responded positively," Annamalai told reporters when his attention was drawn to the farmers' protests.

Advertisment

If it was the state government's revenue department involved in acquiring lands on behalf of the NLC, then it should follow a proper procedure as per the Land Acquisition Act and not resort to force of any kind, he said. "Destroying standing paddy crop is unfair," he said.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth said land should be acquired only after obtaining the approval of the land owners and not by coercion.

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss announced a picketing agitation in Neyveli on Friday demanding that the company drop its plan to acquire agricultural lands.

Advertisment

On Wednesday, amidst protests by farmers and some political parties, the NLC took up the construction of an alternative canal for the Paravanaru River in Bhuvanagiri taluk, with sufficient police protection, to safeguard its mines from flooding during monsoon.

Cuddalore district administration said it had already informed the farmers about the NLCIL work in advance and advised the ryots to refrain from cultivating in the said lands.

"We even sought the intervention of the Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi to direct the NLCIL to provide enhanced compensation to the land owners besides jobs for the farmers who gave their lands for the expansion work," Annamalai said. PTI JSP ROH