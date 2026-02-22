Farmers protest at Mogharpada metro rail site; seek compensation, jobs, land for school-college

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) Farmers held a protest on Sunday in connection with the Mogharpada metro rail carshed in Thane.

They said the government must give immediate compensation for land acquisition, proper training to ensure youth from the area get jobs related to metro rail as well as five acres of land in the vicinity to construct a school and a college for the local community.

Most of those who took part in the protest, which also included a bonfire, cultivate paddy on the site earmarked for the carshed and other metro rail expansion works.

The depot at Mogharpada will be among the biggest in the country and will serve lines 4, 4A, 10 and 11. It will have more than 60 rake stabling lines. PTI COR BNM