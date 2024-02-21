Farmers' protest: Commuters face massive traffic jams on Delhi-Gurugram roads

New Delhi: Daily commuters between Delhi and Gurugram have been facing massive traffic jams on Wednesday after protesting farmers announced to continue their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

Delhi Police, along with their counterpart in Gurugram, have made elaborate arrangements to stop the farmers from entering the national capital by putting up road blockades at different borders.

The move led to traffic chaos at places like Rajokri border, Sarhol border, Delhi-Gurugram Highway (NH-48) and Delhi-Bahadurgarh Highway during the official hours from 7 am to almost 11 am.

Several videos were shared online of hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jams at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Bahadurgarh roads due to the restriction of movement.

Multi-layered barricades have been put up at several locations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police beefed up security in the national capital on Wednesday and directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after the protesting farmers announced to continue their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said there was the sufficient deployment of the force besides paramilitary personnel at the Delhi-Haryana borders.

"Our motive is not to disturb traffic. Our main motive is to ensure safety, security and law and order. Deployed teams are checking all the vehicles to ensure that farmers do not enter the national capital," said the DCP.

The protesting farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years and announced to continue with their agitation.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. The farmer leaders rejected the proposal saying it was not in favour of the farmers.

Delhi Police officials said security personnel deployed at the three borders were on Tuesday asked to stay on alert. They said commuters might face traffic congestion.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" march.

Protesting farmers and Haryana police personnel clashed at the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala on February 13.

The two border points of Delhi and Haryana - Tikri and Singhu - are sealed with the heavy deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut with multi-layer barricades and deployment of police personnel.

Another officer said the Delhi Police was prepared to stop the farmers at the Delhi borders. Security personnel have been directed to not allow even a single protester or vehicle to enter Delhi, he said, adding that mock security drills were conducted.

The Delhi Police has already stocked up 30,000 tear gas shells.