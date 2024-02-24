Farmers' protest: Delhi's Singhu, Tikri borders to be partially reopened

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Authorities here initiated the process of partially reopening Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana on Saturday, almost two weeks after they were sealed in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, officials said.

A Delhi Police officer said one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow movement of vehicles.

The opening of Singhu and Tikri borders will bring relief to those travelling from Delhi to Haryana.

The two borders were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press their demands, including minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Thousands of farmers have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres from Delhi, after their march was thwarted by security personnel.